TSN writer thinks Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman could make big splash on Wednesday

NHL free agency is officially open and the rumors continue to swirl as to which players where some big-name players will end up.

Most do not believe the Detroit Red Wings will be a big player in free agency but TSN writer tweeted out a message this morning that has everyone talking.

Travis Yost of TSN just tweeted out that he is “Watching Stevie Y today #pettersson”

Yost, of course, is referring to C Elias Pettersson of the Vancouver Canucks.

Petterson, who was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, was an All-Star in 2019-20 as he scored 27 goals and dished out 39 assists in 68 games. In 20 games during the 2020-21 season, Pettersson scored 10 goals and had 11 assists in just 26 games.

Nation, do you think Yzerman should make a play for the youngster?

