Detroit Lions News

Tua Tagovailoa’s camp addresses reports about Detroit Lions

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

If you believe reports from the Miami Herald that Tua Tagovailoa wants nothing to do with the Detroit Lions because of their current coaching situation, this one is for you.

According to a report from Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Tua’s agent Chris Cabott has a much different opinion on the situation.

Via Detroit Free Press:

“It would be an honor for Tua to play for the Detroit Lions if given the opportunity,” Cabott said. “And we as a family, along with the Tagovailoa family, feel united in that belief.”

Well, we now have contradicting reports  floating around about Tua’s thoughts about the Lions. Who do you believe?

SourceDave Birkett
ViaDetroit Free Press
