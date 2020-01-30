Tua Tagovailoa’s father reveals son’s preferred destination

Prior to suffering a major hip injury, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was a clear choice to be the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Now, the question is, which team will end up selecting Tua?

Though we will all have to wait and see where Tua lands, his father has revealed where his son would like to play.

According to a report from Andy Slater, a Fox Sports 640 producer told Tua’s dad he hopes his son gets taken by the Miami Dolphins and Tua’s father’s response was telling.

“So do we.”

Tua wants to get drafted by the Dolphins?

— Andy Slater (@AndySlater) January 30, 2020