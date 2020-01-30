30.3 F
Detroit
Thursday, January 30, 2020
Detroit Lions News

Tua Tagovailoa’s father reveals son’s preferred destination

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

Prior to suffering a major hip injury, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was a clear choice to be the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Embed from Getty Images

Now, the question is, which team will end up selecting Tua?

Though we will all have to wait and see where Tua lands, his father has revealed where his son would like to play.

According to a report from Andy Slater, a Fox Sports 640 producer told Tua’s dad he hopes his son gets taken by the Miami Dolphins and Tua’s father’s response was telling.

“So do we.”

Nation, where do you think Tua will be drafted?

