Turning the Tide: How the Detroit Tigers Are Investing in Their Future

Detroit Tigers CEO and Chairman Chris Ilitch addressed the team before the second full-squad practice of spring training. He revealed plans to improve the player experience, which includes a new team plane, renovation of the clubhouse at Comerica Park, and making every aspect of being a Tiger more enjoyable. Ilitch wants to create a family-like atmosphere where players want to stay with the team and win. The players were impressed by the changes and found them exciting. The changes show the commitment of the Tigers' owner to building a first-class organization.

Ilitch's commitment to building a first-class organization is crucial for the Detroit Tigers' success. By providing the team with better facilities and a more enjoyable experience, he is showing that he is invested in the team's future. This commitment can help attract new players and retain current players, ultimately leading to more wins and a stronger team.

What the Detroit Tigers players are saying

“I don't know if that happens at other places. It seems like it's going to be awesome changes for the players. He's just essentially making everything better, making players more comfortable pretty much in all aspects.” – Reese Olson

“He is showing us that he wants to win. Doing what it takes. You have to develop from the bottom up. You have to take care of the guys, and they're doing that. You've seen changes. We've seen stuff moving in the positive direction, so we're super excited. It's not every day the owner comes in and is expressing changes and listens to concerns and stuff like that. It's pretty cool.” – Alex Lange

“I'm trying to find the words to describe what it felt like to hear that from him. It's just special. It's personal. He wants this to be a family. He wants to make it so you want to be a Tiger; and when you're a Tiger, you stay a Tiger; and you win.” – Spencer Torkelson

“The improvements that are going to happen are all focused around helping us, winning the margins, just like how Scott (Harris) has talked about. One thing in and of itself may not help in the win total, but little things here and little things there, all focused on getting to the place that we want to be, is exciting. Having him come in here and say that was really, really cool. Really, really exciting. And it spoke volumes. And there are more changes coming. To see the personal touch of it, too, I think that goes a really, really long way.” – Matthew Boyd

