Detroit Lions linked to Darius Robinson in 2024 NFL Draft

Detroit Lions linked to Darius Robinson, who is one of the top DL talents in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Dylan Larkin Weighs In on Lucas Raymond’s Epic Performance vs. Penguins

Dylan Larkin Weighs In on Lucas Raymond, who had a hat trick vs. Penguins.

Derek Lalonde praises Detroit Red Wings despite OT loss to Penguins

Derek Lalonde praises Detroit Red Wings after they earn point vs. Penguins.
Jeff Bilbrey

Twin Twists: Simeon Woods Richardson Swoops in for the Doubleheader

Tigers Notes

A Pitcher’s Shuffle and a Rookie’s Chance

The Rainout Ripple Effect

Mother Nature decided to play manager this week, sending the Minnesota Twins into a scheduling spiral that would make even the most seasoned planner dizzy. After a rainout against Cleveland led to a reroute to August, another washout had the Twins batting their eyelashes at a Saturday doubleheader with the Detroit Tigers. The big question: to skip a pitcher’s start or not? Minnesota voted for a hard pass on that strategy, causing Pablo Lopez to toe the rubber on Friday instead of Thursday, and leaving Joe Ryan to handle the Saturday night light.

Twins Twists: Simeon Woods Richardson Swoops in for the Doubleheader

Simeon Woods Richardson Gets the Call

In the wake of the adjusted calendar, the Twins dialed up Simeon Woods Richardson from the St. Paul counterparts, gifting him the 27th roster slot like a golden ticket to the big league candy store. He isn’t just in for the ride, folks. He’s set to headline the matinee of the doubleheader.

Third Time’s The Charm, Right?

The Woods Richardson Roller Coaster

Can Simeon Woods Richardson stick the landing this time? His brief stints in the bigs over the past two seasons have been a bit like a toddler on ice—some nifty moves, but plenty of bumps. After playing a cameo with a decent 3.60 ERA over five innings in 2022, he faced the music against the Nationals, which, let’s face it, was more cacophony than a symphony. Pitching relief on that fateful day, he got a less-than-warm welcome, surrendering five runs on seven hits.

Spring Promise and Summer Hopes

However, this spring breathed new life into Woods Richardson’s prospects. He narrowly missed the final roster, but with the Twins‘ pitching lineup doing its best Swiss cheese impression, he’s the last healthy non-MLB arm on the 40-man. If he can convert chicken salad out of… well, you know, he just might have a shot at more than this fleeting cameo.

Lions Notes

Jared Goff Weighs In On Ben Johnson Staying With Detroit Lions

Jared Goff Weighs In On Ben Johnson passing up head coaching opportunities to stay in Detroit.
Lions Analysis and Opinion

Detroit Lions Should Consider Davius Richard in 2024 NFL Draft

Detroit Lions Should Consider Davius Richard with their final pick.
Lions Notes

Amon-Ra St. Brown Projected to Break Detroit Lions Bank with Next Contract

Would you pay this much? Amon-Ra St. Brown Projected to Break Detroit Lions Bank with Next Contract.
Red Wings News Reports

The Ex-Wing Who Could Sting: Alex Nedeljkovic’s Pivot to Penguins Playoff Push

The Alex Nedeljkovic redemption tour continues tonight with a chance to deal a knockout to his old Red Wings teammates.
Lions Notes

Jared Goff Criticizes Detroit Lions Media: No Longer Underdogs

Jared Goff Criticizes Detroit Lions Media for consistent negativity about the team.
Jeff Bilbrey
Jeff Bilbreyhttps://detroitsportsnation.com/
Founder of Detroit Sports Nation - Jeff Bilbrey manages the day to day operations of Detroit Sports Nation as well as all content delivery systems, ad networks and social platforms. Email him at [email protected]

