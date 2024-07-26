Twins vs Tigers, July 26, 2024: Key Predictions, Odds, and Viewing Guide

Twins vs Tigers. The Detroit Tigers will face the Minnesota Twins tonight at Comerica Park. The Tigers, with a record of 51-53, have been on a successful run, winning six of their last nine games. On the other hand, the Twins, standing at 56-45, have struggled recently, losing four out of their last six games. This matchup sets the stage for a compelling game as the Tigers look to continue their hot streak while the Twins aim to rebound.

How to Watch the Twins vs Tigers

T.V.: DirecTV (channel 663)

DirecTV (channel 663) Streaming: MLB.TV, ESPN+

MLB.TV, ESPN+ First pitch: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Date: July 26, 2024

July 26, 2024 Venue: Comerica Park, Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park, Detroit, Michigan Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Twins vs Tigers Odds

Spread: Tigers +1.5 (-115) | Twins -1.5 (+105)

Tigers +1.5 (-115) | Twins -1.5 (+105) Moneyline: Tigers +143 | Twins -170

Tigers +143 | Twins -170 Total: Over/Under (7.5) Tigers: Under (-110) Twins: Over (-110)

Over/Under (7.5)

Predictions

The Detroit Tigers have been strong recently, with a 12-5 record in their last 17 games. Their offense has been consistent, while their pitching staff has performed admirably. Keider Montero (1-3, 5.97 ERA) will be on the mound for Detroit, though his recent form has been less than stellar. The Twins’ starting pitcher, Pablo Lopez (8-7, 4.86 ERA), has managed to keep runs to a minimum in his last few starts. Expect a high-scoring game with both offenses finding success. The prediction is for the game to go over the total.

Given the Tigers’ recent home performance, fans can anticipate a solid showing. Keep an eye on Riley Greene, who has been a consistent power hitter for Detroit with 17 home runs this season. Additionally, Matt Vierling has a track record of success at home and could be a key player. For the Twins, Carlos Santana and Byron Buxton will look to continue their contributions and lift their team to victory. This game has significant implications in the AL Central standings, making it critical for both teams.