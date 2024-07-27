Twins vs Tigers, July 27, 2024: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions, and More

The Detroit Tigers (51-54) will face off against the Minnesota Twins (57-45) on Saturday, July 27, 2024, at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan. The Tigers are looking to bounce back after a rough patch, losing three of their last four games.

Their recent struggles include dropping the first game of this series with a 9-3 loss to the Twins. Meanwhile, Minnesota has been heating up, winning three of their last four games and sitting second in the AL Central.

How to Watch the Twins vs Tigers

TV : MLB.TV, DirecTV (Channel 663)

: MLB.TV, DirecTV (Channel 663) Streaming : ESPN+

: ESPN+ Radio : 97.1 The Ticket

: 97.1 The Ticket Time: 6:10 PM ET

Twins vs Tigers Odds

Spread: Tigers -1.5 (+180) | Twins +1.5 (-220)

Moneyline: Tigers -120 | Twins +100

Total: Over/Under (7) Tigers: Under -110 Twins: Over -110



Predictions

Tarik Skubal (11-3, 2.34 ERA) will take the mound for the Tigers. Skubal has been outstanding, with a 0.92 WHIP over 123.0 innings pitched. On the other hand, Joe Ryan (6-6, 3.73 ERA) will pitch for the Twins, having allowed three earned runs or more in three straight starts. Given Skubal’s recent performance and the Tigers’ resilience at home, our prediction is for a Tigers win.

As the Tigers look to reclaim their groove, players like Colt Keith (batting .256 with 10 home runs and 38 RBIs) and Javier Baez (who has hit home runs in the last two games against the Twins at Comerica Park) will be key.

Additionally, milestone watchers should note that Matt Vierling has recorded at least one hit in his last 10 appearances at home against AL Central opponents. This game offers a chance for Skubal to continue his dominance, potentially recording seven or more strikeouts as he has in his last five appearances at Comerica Park.

