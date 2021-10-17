Twitter destroys Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff for not completing ‘Middle School’ throw [Video]

In case you are not watching the Detroit Lions vs. the Cincinnati Bengals (you are smart), Lions QB Jared Goff just made one of the worst throws you will ever see by an NFL quarterback.

Here is the play and as noted by @WorldofIsaac on Twitter, there are middle school QBs would have completed this pass to T.J. Hockenson.

There are middle school QBs who can make this throw. Jesus. pic.twitter.com/1dJ6ItHzRb — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) October 17, 2021

He then followed up that throw by making the decision to throw the ball out of bounds on fourth down!

Following the plays, Goff was taken behind the woodshed on Twitter.

Goff missed an open Hockenson on what would have been a big play, first down, maybe TD. Got to have that one — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) October 17, 2021

@GovWhitmer where's the mandate requiring Michigan to distance itself from Jared Goff? — Bourbon Meyer (@simisbro) October 17, 2021

It’s gotta be time for David Blough. Jared Goff is a whole new level of suck — OSURecruiting⭕️🌰 (@OsuRecruiting17) October 17, 2021

I understand people laughing at Joe Milton running out of bounds at the end of the UT game last night, but #NFL players do stupid stuff like that all the time…Jared Goff just chucked a 4th down throw into the stands 🤨…throwing a pick downfield would have been much better. 🙄 — Chad Abney (@Sp0rtsFreq) October 17, 2021

Jared Goff is bad. Like not good bad. Bad bad. https://t.co/lzUzUE9izF — 🏔️ Will Larcom 🏀 (@Will_Larcom) October 17, 2021

Jared Goff ignoring open WR’s to throw it away on 4th down? Worst 1st overall pick in the 2000’s — Conan O’Brien’s illegitimate son (@pleasesueme) October 17, 2021

Jared Goff is the worst quarterback in Lions history. Give Joey Harrington a helmet right now. — Ryan Woebkenberg (@rzwoebkenberg) October 17, 2021

