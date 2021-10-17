Twitter destroys Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff for not completing ‘Middle School’ throw [Video]

In case you are not watching the Detroit Lions vs. the Cincinnati Bengals (you are smart), Lions QB Jared Goff just made one of the worst throws you will ever see by an NFL quarterback.

Here is the play and as noted by @WorldofIsaac on Twitter, there are middle school QBs would have completed this pass to T.J. Hockenson.

He then followed up that throw by making the decision to throw the ball out of bounds on fourth down!

Following the plays, Goff was taken behind the woodshed on Twitter.

 

