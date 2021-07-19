Twitter explodes after photo emerges of Cade Cunningham outside of Comerica Park in Detroit [Photo]

In 10 days, the Detroit Pistons will have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and it seems like a foregone conclusion that they will select Cade Cunningham out of Oklahoma State.
On Monday night, a photo emerged showing Cunningham in downtown Detroit with fans outside of Comerica Park and Twitter exploded.
Here is the photo that has started all of the ruckus on Twitter.
*Credit to @BSMotorCity for the photo.
Cade Cunningham is at the @tigers game tonight. pic.twitter.com/WYnFcsCP8P
— DetroitSportsNation (@detsportsnation) July 19, 2021