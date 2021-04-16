Twitter explodes after Pistons PG Killian Hayes makes amazing bounce pass [Video]

When the Detroit Pistons selected Killian Hayes with the No. 7 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the hope was that they were getting their point guard of the future.
Well, on Friday night, Hayes made a pass that very few players in the league could make.
Check it out. (We included a few angles for ya)
This pass was coming right at where I'm sitting. Killian Hayes curved it like a bowler. Might be a contender for pass of the season. pic.twitter.com/3SEYE233uf
— James Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) April 17, 2021
KILLIAN HAYES IS A WIZARD 🧙♂️ pic.twitter.com/PFzWUc0dZn
— CaDetroit (@RedAlternates) April 17, 2021
Okay, this pass from Killian Hayes is something else. #DetroitUp pic.twitter.com/i7zBFuTTzI
— Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) April 17, 2021
Following the pass, Twitter exploded.
KILLIAN HAYES PASS OF THE SEASON THAT WAS BEAUTIFUL
— nick (@nsitto2) April 17, 2021
KILLIAN HAYES LOOKIN LIKE THE SEVENTH PICK
— everywhen 🪐 (@jlivsvision) April 17, 2021
I just watched an absolutely filthy pass by killian hayes
— The Raven Deputy Whip in the North (@JoshsPseudonym) April 17, 2021
Killian Hayes. That's my quarterback
— Uncle Earth (@wiiinks) April 17, 2021
Killian Hayes, that’s it, that’s the tweet
— Tayshaun’s Block (@TayshaunsBlock) April 17, 2021