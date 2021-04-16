Twitter explodes after Pistons PG Killian Hayes makes amazing bounce pass [Video]

by

Sharing is caring!

When the Detroit Pistons selected Killian Hayes with the No. 7 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the hope was that they were getting their point guard of the future.

Well, on Friday night, Hayes made a pass that very few players in the league could make.

Check it out. (We included a few angles for ya)

Following the pass, Twitter exploded.

 

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.