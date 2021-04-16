Twitter explodes after Pistons PG Killian Hayes makes amazing bounce pass [Video]

Sharing is caring!

When the Detroit Pistons selected Killian Hayes with the No. 7 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the hope was that they were getting their point guard of the future.

Well, on Friday night, Hayes made a pass that very few players in the league could make.

Check it out. (We included a few angles for ya)

This pass was coming right at where I'm sitting. Killian Hayes curved it like a bowler. Might be a contender for pass of the season. pic.twitter.com/3SEYE233uf — James Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) April 17, 2021

KILLIAN HAYES IS A WIZARD 🧙‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/PFzWUc0dZn — CaDetroit (@RedAlternates) April 17, 2021

Okay, this pass from Killian Hayes is something else. #DetroitUp pic.twitter.com/i7zBFuTTzI — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) April 17, 2021

Following the pass, Twitter exploded.

KILLIAN HAYES PASS OF THE SEASON THAT WAS BEAUTIFUL — nick (@nsitto2) April 17, 2021

KILLIAN HAYES LOOKIN LIKE THE SEVENTH PICK — everywhen 🪐 (@jlivsvision) April 17, 2021

I just watched an absolutely filthy pass by killian hayes — The Raven Deputy Whip in the North (@JoshsPseudonym) April 17, 2021

Killian Hayes. That's my quarterback — Uncle Earth (@wiiinks) April 17, 2021

Killian Hayes, that’s it, that’s the tweet — Tayshaun’s Block (@TayshaunsBlock) April 17, 2021