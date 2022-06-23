Arch Manning, who is the nephew of NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning, just announced where he will play college football and Twitter has exploded.

Just moments ago, Manning took to Twitter to announce that he has committed to play college football for the University of Texas.

Twitter explodes as QB Arch Manning announces commitment

Arch Manning, who is a 5-star quarterback, is ranked as the No. 1 signal-caller and No. 1 overall player in the Class of 2023.

Over the past several months, it’s seemed that Manning has narrowed his list of potential destinations down to Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, and Texas but in May, he made some comments that narrowed that list even further.

Manning spoke to Rivals.com about his recruitment and he said that he only had three official visits planned and Texas was on his list.

“I think Texas, Alabama, and Georgia will all get official visits,” said Manning. “That’s probably it right now.”

At that time, Manning also commented that he wanted to see how Steve Sarkisian did in his second season at Texas after going just 5-7 in 2021.

“It was Coach Sark’s first year with a whole new roster that he hadn’t recruited,” said Manning. “It’s definitely hard to go in and be successful. I’m looking forward to see[ing] what they can do this year, that’s kind of my deciding factor there. A year under his belt to see what he can do now.”

Following his announcement, Twitter exploded as Manning’s tweet has already been retweeted almost 7,000 times and liked over 25,000 times in just 15 minutes.

Nation, do you think Steve Sarkisian and Texas are the best fit for Arch Manning?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Beyond the Box: Michigan's QB Battle

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

