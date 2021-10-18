Twitter explodes over photo of Jerry Jones ‘making out’ with his son after Cowboys OT win over Patriots

On Sunday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys needed overtime but when all was said and done, they had won their fifth straight game to move to 5-1 on the season.

But rather than talking about the game, everyone is talking about Cowboys owner Jerry Jones “making out” with his son following the victory.

Here is a photo of what went down.

Jerry Jones is so happy he’s making out with his son after wins pic.twitter.com/yeDHzDLLU2 — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) October 18, 2021

So jerry Jones kisses his adult son before his wife… bold move — Nick Welsh (@welsh2236) October 17, 2021

Jerry Jones pulling a Tom Brady with his 57 year old son 🥴 — Dave (@_heyimdave) October 17, 2021

Jerry Jones kissed his son first before he kissed his wife! Hilarious pic.twitter.com/qCoWodcwAK — Atticus Chubb Lovecraft #D4L (@darkebloc) October 17, 2021

We gon ignore that Jerry Jones just kissed his old ass son? — Julian (@jaybatt13) October 17, 2021

Did Jerry Jones just kiss who I assume was his son Stephen Jones on the lips? — // nichabod crane // (@_NicoSuave_) October 17, 2021

