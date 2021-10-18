Twitter explodes over photo of Jerry Jones ‘making out’ with his son after Cowboys OT win over Patriots

by

On Sunday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys needed overtime but when all was said and done, they had won their fifth straight game to move to 5-1 on the season.

But rather than talking about the game, everyone is talking about Cowboys owner Jerry Jones “making out” with his son following the victory.

Here is a photo of what went down.

