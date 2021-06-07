Twitter’s most hated NBA players in each state are….predictable

Sharing is caring!

They may be the best of the best at their craft, but that doesn’t mean that everyone likes them.

And of course, the better they are on the court and the more outspoken they are off the court, the more polarizing they are with the public.

According to compiled geotagged Twitter data tracked by sportsinsider.com, the most hated player in the NBA is none other than Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving and James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets aren’t far behind.

The six most consistently named players include:

Lebron James – 24 states

Kyrie Irving – 18 states

James Harden – 3 states

Kevin Durant – 3 states

Russell Westbrook – 1 state

Paul George – 1 state

Of course, James is arguably the most polarizing figure in basketball today thanks to his on-court antics, as well as his controversial outspokenness.