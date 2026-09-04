Two Champions. One Statement Game: No. 1 Ferris State Hosts Bentley Friday Night

There are regular-season games, and then there are measuring sticks.

Ferris State vs. Bentley is the latter.

When the top-ranked Bulldogs take the field Friday night at Top Taggart Field, they will be defending far more than a 31-game winning streak. They will be defending their place atop Division II football against a Bentley team that has already proved it belongs in the national conversation.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, in Big Rapids. The two programs have never played each other.

Ferris State’s Opener Was a 42-14 Warning

Ferris enters as the two-time defending national champion and the No. 1 team in the country. The Bulldogs wasted little time reminding Division II why last season ended with another trophy, dominating No. 4 Pittsburg State 42-14 in their season opener.

The numbers were brutal.

Ferris rushed for 385 yards while holding Pittsburg State to just 44 rushing yards. The Bulldogs produced 520 total yards and turned a 14-7 halftime lead into 28 unanswered second-half points.

Quarterback Wyatt Bower completed 12 of 17 passes for 135 yards and added 65 rushing yards and a touchdown. Senior running back Zak Ahern carried 12 times for 87 yards and two touchdowns.

It was not simply a win.

It was a warning. And it came from a program that beat Harding 42-21 last December to claim its fourth Division II title in five years.

Bentley Is Not Here to Be a Tune-Up

Now Bentley gets its chance to answer.

The Falcons are not entering Big Rapids as an overmatched opponent. Bentley went 7-3 in the regular season and 6-1 in Northeast-10 play last year, capturing its first conference championship since 2019 and earning its first NCAA playoff berth since 2021. The Falcons were also picked to repeat as NE10 champions this season, taking five of the league’s first-place votes.

Luke Warnock Gives the Falcons a Puncher’s Chance

At the center of Bentley’s hopes is quarterback Luke Warnock.

The NE10 Rookie of the Year in 2025 finished the final eight regular-season games with 22 touchdowns, including four rushing scores, while throwing only four interceptions during that span.

He will have help.

Bentley returns its top two running backs from last season, Telly Edouard and Joshua Compoh, who combined for 789 rushing yards. The Falcons also return an experienced defensive secondary and three All-NE10 defensive linemen in Jake Fredericks, Kieran Campbell and Quincy Pickett.

What Friday Night Actually Decides

This creates a fascinating clash.

Ferris has the nation’s longest active winning streak and already has a top-five victory this season. Bentley has a championship pedigree of its own and enters with nothing to lose. For Ferris, Friday is an opportunity to prove that the Bulldogs’ dominance remains intact.

For Bentley, it is a chance to do something far more powerful: announce that the Falcons belong on the same field as the best team in Division II.

And for everyone else in the division, this game offers an early glimpse at what the road to the national championship could look like. One team is trying to stay on top, the other is trying to knock it off. That makes Ferris State-Bentley more than an early-September matchup.

It is a statement game.