Tigers Rotation Chaos Continues as A.J. Hinch Won’t Commit to Ty Madden Start

What looked like the biggest strength of the Detroit Tigers entering the 2026 season has quickly become the organization’s biggest question mark.

With Tarik Skubal, Justin Verlander, and Casey Mize all on the injured list, plus Framber Valdez serving a suspension, Detroit is suddenly scrambling just to cover innings. That uncertainty continued Friday when manager A.J. Hinch refused to officially confirm whether Ty Madden will actually start Saturday against the Kansas City Royals.

Tigers Still Undecided on Ty Madden

Ty Madden appeared as Detroit’s probable starter for Saturday’s game, but Hinch made it clear nothing is finalized yet.

“I don’t know,” Hinch said Friday via the Detroit Free Press when asked whether Madden would get the start.

That answer perfectly captures where the Tigers currently stand.

Detroit is operating almost entirely day-to-day with its pitching staff, adjusting based on workload, bullpen availability, and who survives each game healthy.

Ty Madden Earned Another Opportunity

Even if Hinch remains noncommittal, Madden certainly made a strong case for more innings.

The right-hander was recalled earlier this week after Tarik Skubal underwent elbow surgery, and he immediately impressed in Monday’s loss to the Boston Red Sox. Madden threw five scoreless innings with seven strikeouts while serving as Detroit’s bulk reliever.

Now, the Tigers are considering stretching him into a more traditional starting role.

Whether that actually happens may depend on what unfolds Friday night.

A.J. Hinch Admits Tigers Are Mixing and Matching

At this point, even Hinch sounds like a manager trying to survive one game at a time.

“I’ll let Q [Royals manager Matt Quatraro] know tonight after the game,” Hinch said, “depending on who we use and how we go into tomorrow. I’ll trade him out for Sunday’s starter.”

That uncertainty extends beyond Saturday.

Detroit still has not fully mapped out how it plans to navigate the rest of the weekend series, especially with Valdez unavailable while serving his five-game suspension.

Tigers Forced Into Bullpen Chaos

The Tigers rotation situation has deteriorated rapidly over the past two weeks.

What started as a deep and reliable group has been reduced to constant improvisation. Jack Flaherty is now the only healthy member remaining from Detroit’s original Opening Day rotation.

Even Hinch acknowledged how chaotic things have become.

“It’ll be guys who are here, and we’ll mix and match like a traditional bullpen game, whatever that means,” Hinch said. “We’ll handle the volume based on the next two days in who is available to us, but the group that’s down there is the group that’s going to get us through that day.”

Detroit Just Trying to Stay Afloat

The reality is simple.

The Tigers are no longer worrying about perfect matchups or ideal pitching schedules. Right now, the focus is surviving games and finding enough innings to stay competitive until reinforcements eventually return.

Ty Madden may start Saturday.

Or maybe he won’t.

At the moment, even the Tigers seem unsure.