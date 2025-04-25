Brad Holmes: Tyleik Williams Was Detroit Lions’ ‘Top Target’ at No. 28

Are you surprised that Tyleik Williams was the Detroit Lions' "Top Target"?

The Detroit Lions knew exactly who they wanted on draft night — but there were a few anxious moments before they got him.

General manager Brad Holmes revealed after the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft that defensive tackle Tyleik Williams wasn’t just a player they liked — he was the guy at the top of their board.

“He was our top target,” Holmes said as quoted by Lions OnSI. “It got a little tight toward there kind of leading up to our pick. The run that we were hoping to see happen didn’t happen as early as we thought, but it did come. Once that run happened, we felt a lot better about being able to land him.”

A Little Nervous, But a Lot Prepared

As picks flew off the board, there was a moment of real concern inside the Lions’ war room. Teams with similar needs started trading up. Interior defensive linemen were getting snatched earlier than expected. Holmes and his staff held their breath — but stayed patient.

Detroit trusted their prep work. They knew who they wanted, and they knew what traits they valued. Tyleik Williams checked every box.

“We do a lot of work beforehand — what our team needs are and all that,” Holmes explained. “So when you see a team that has a need at IDL and they start trading up, or they might be calling you to trade, you definitely start paying attention.”

The Right Fit for Detroit

Williams had been on the Lions’ radar for a long time. Holmes said the Lions were thoroughly impressed every time they met with him — from the NFL Combine to private interactions with the coaching staff and front office.

“I’ve obviously been watching him for a really long time,” Holmes said. “He’s played a lot of football at a very consistent level, and he just has a lot of traits and qualities that we’re looking for.”

Holmes said Williams will “fit right in here like a glove,” bringing toughness, reliability, and disruption to the heart of Detroit’s defensive front.

A Pick With Purpose

This wasn’t a panic pick. This wasn’t settling. This was the Lions getting the player they had circled months ago — even if the path to him got a little bumpy.

When Detroit finally turned in the card for Tyleik Williams, it wasn’t just about addressing a position. It was about landing a player they believe can be a core piece of their identity moving forward.

“We’re very, very excited with how everything went tonight,” Holmes said. So are Lions fans.