Dan Campbell Provides Tyleik Williams Injury Update

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell isn’t sweating just yet about Tyleik Williams, the team’s 2025 first-round pick. While the hulking defensive tackle hasn’t taken the field yet this offseason due to a lingering leg injury suffered during his Pro Day, Campbell made it clear: this is precautionary, not panic-worthy.

“He hasn’t practiced,” Campbell told reporters Thursday. “He’s done a little bit of walkthrough. But he’s been grinding in the rehab.”

Why It Matters: Lions Want Tyleik at Full Strength for Camp

After finishing 15-2 in 2024 and dominating the trenches, the Lions surprised some by doubling down on their defensive line, selecting Williams 28th overall. But Brad Holmes and Campbell believe in long-term value — and that means not rushing their prized rookie into OTA reps just to check a box.

“We want our rookies to be healthy and ready to go, full speed, come training camp,” Campbell said.

And it’s not just lip service. Detroit’s coaching staff has consistently favored long-term readiness over short-term risk — and their success developing talent (see: Brian Branch, Jack Campbell) speaks volumes.

Even without practicing yet, the former Ohio State standout is expected to play a huge role this season. Standing 6-foot-3, 320 pounds, Williams brings a rare combination of size, explosiveness, and interior pass-rush potential to a defensive line that already includes D.J. Reader, Alim McNeill, and Aidan Hutchinson.

Detroit drafted Williams not because of an immediate need, but to stack talent and prepare for the postseason trenches. His ability to collapse pockets from the interior could be the missing piece against top-tier QBs in January.

So yeah, you don’t rush that in June.

The Bottom Line

The Tyleik Williams injury update should calm any nervous Lions fans. Dan Campbell and the Lions aren’t hiding bad news — they’re just playing it smart. There’s no reason to risk anything in June when the real battles happen in September… and January.

If Williams is full-go for training camp — as expected — this Detroit defense just got even nastier.