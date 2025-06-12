Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Detroit Lions DT Tyleik Williams Changes Jersey Number

Detroit Lions first-round draft pick Tyleik Williams has officially changed his jersey number
Detroit Lions Tyleik Williams draft grade Tyleik Williams Jersey Number

Detroit Lions first-round pick Tyleik Williams has made his first off-field move as a pro official: he’s changing his jersey number.

Per his own Instagram story on Thursday, Williams has officially received approval from the NFL to switch from No. 78 to No. 91—a number that traditionally carries serious weight on the defensive line.

“Cool. I also just got the confirmation from the league office. You are officially #91 now,” a message from team personnel read in the image Williams shared.

The number change aligns Williams with several high-profile defensive linemen who have worn No. 91 in NFL history, and it marks a fresh start for the 6-foot-3, 320-pound interior force out of Ohio State as he begins his rookie season in Detroit.

Williams, drafted No. 28 overall by the Lions in April, is expected to be a key part of the team’s defensive line rotation in 2025. He’s coming off a dominant college career and was Detroit’s top choice to help shore up the run defense and add interior pass rush pressure alongside Alim McNeill (once he is healthy).

No. 91 will look just right crashing through the middle this fall.

AI Disclosure: Drafted with AI assistance and fact-checked by DSN editorial staff. – Fact Checking Policy

Picture of Don Drysdale
Don Drysdale
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

