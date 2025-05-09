Detroit Lions 1st Round Pick Tyleik Williams Limited in First Minicamp Practice

Lions rookie Tyleik Williams worked off to the side with strength coaches on Day 1 of rookie minicamp, per team plan—not injury related.

The Detroit Lions’ top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, defensive lineman Tyleik Williams, was limited during the first day of rookie minicamp, but there’s no reason to panic.

According to team reporter Dannie Rogers, Williams spent Friday’s practice working on the side with strength coaches, following a pre-determined plan from the team.

“Lions first rounder Tyleik Williams was off on the side working with strength coaches for first day of rookie mini camp,” Rogers reported on X. “Says it’s a plan the team has him on and doesn’t stem from his fall at Pro Day.”

Not a Lingering Issue for Tyleik Williams

Williams notably fell during his 40-yard dash at Ohio State’s Pro Day back in March, sparking some concern among scouts. But the Lions appear to be simply managing his workload, not responding to any lingering issue.

The 6-foot-3, 334-pound defensive tackle is expected to be a key rotational piece right away on Detroit’s revamped defensive line. For now, the focus is on easing him into action while building up strength and conditioning.