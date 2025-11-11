Dan Campbell Reveals Why Tyleik Williams’ Snap Count Has Dropped

If you’ve been keeping an eye on the Detroit Lions’ defensive line rotations lately, you’ve probably noticed something unusual: Tyleik Williams isn’t popping up on the field quite as often as he did earlier in the season. The Lions’ first-round rookie came out of the gates with steady involvement, but over the last few weeks, his role has shrunk noticeably.

Early in the year, Williams averaged more than 30 snaps per game, but in the last two weeks, he has averaged under 10 snaps per game.

That is a significant shift for any rookie, especially one drafted with such high expectations. So what’s behind the change?

Dan Campbell Says It’s About Growth, Not Punishment

During his 97.1 The Ticket appearance on Tuesday, Dan Campbell addressed the situation head-on. His explanation was measured, straightforward, and entirely in character for the Lions’ head coach.

“Tyleik’s just a young guy, continuing to get better, growing,” Campbell said as quoted by Pride of Detroit. “There’s just a little inconsistency at times, but that’s not out of the norm. Correct it, get a little bit better, and move on.”

There’s no panic in his tone. No disappointment. Just the usual Campbell formula: coachable moments, room for improvement, and a belief that Williams’ best football is still in front of him.

Depth Is Real, and It’s Making Williams’ Path Tougher

The other major factor is one Lions fans know all too well: competition is fierce in Detroit’s defensive interior.

With Alim McNeill healthy again, D.J. Reader doing D.J. Reader things, and Roy Lopez playing some of the best football of his career, Williams isn’t just battling for a role, he’s battling against three players the coaching staff trusts deeply.

Campbell put it plainly:

“The hard thing for him—which is a good thing for all of us—is Mac’s playing good, Reader’s playing good, Lopez is playing good. So, ‘Hey man, you’ve got some good players in front of you right now.’ So all he needs to do is elevate his game, and then he’ll be in front of them.”

That’s the message in a nutshell. Williams isn’t being benched. He’s being challenged to reach the level of the guys ahead of him.

What Williams Needs to Do Moving Forward

Williams has shown flashes this season, starting six games and earning opportunities early. But his production hasn’t matched his potential yet. Through nine games:

six tackles

one tackle for loss

three pass breakups

Campbell’s message wasn’t doom or judgment. It was clarity.

This staff believes in Williams. They want him to keep climbing. They want consistency. They want the rookie to force them to play him more.

And the path forward is simple: elevate.

If he does that, the snaps will come right back.