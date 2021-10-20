Tyler Bertuzzi and Dylan Larkin tag team Jack Roslovic after Lucas Raymond is hurt [Video]

Another night and another hit from behind on a Detroit Red Wings player.

This time it was Jack Roslovic who hit Red Wings rookie Lucas Raymond from behind, causing Raymond to skate off hurt.

Following the hit, Tyler Bertuzzi and Dylan Larkin immediately went after Roslovic to stick up for their teammate.

Bertuzzi was called for a penalty and the Blue Jackets proceeded to score to cut the Red Wings third-period lead to 2-1.

Let’s hope Raymond is ok.

