On Saturday morning, the Detroit Red Wings took to Twitter to announce that they had re-signed Tyler Bertuzzi to a 2-year deal.

According to Max Bultman of The Athletic, Bertuzzi will get $4.25 million in Year 1 of the deal and $5.25 million in Year 2 for an AAV of $4.75 million.

The deal will bring Bertuzzi to UFA status in 2023, which is interesting.

