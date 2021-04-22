Tyler Bertuzzi, Frans Nielsen to miss remainder of Red Wings’ season

Sharing is caring!

Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi has not played since late January when he sustained an upper body injury. And now, we have received the news from head coach Jeff Blashill that we didn’t want.

Per Blashill, Bertuzzi will miss the remainder of the regular season due to his injury. Additionally, veteran forward Frans Nielsen, who has bounced around the lineup and the team taxi squad, will also miss the remainder of the year:

Frans Nielsen (lower body) and Tyler Bertuzzi have been ruled out for the remainder of the season, per Coach Blashill. #RedWings — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) April 22, 2021

At the time of his injury, Bertuzzi had been Detroit’s leading scorer with five goals in nine games. As for Nielsen, he’s tallied once with five assists in 29 games played.