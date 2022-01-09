in Detroit Red Wings

Tyler Bertuzzi immediately leaves ice after taking skate blade to wrist [Video]

This is one of those situations where you hold your breath and hope for the best.

Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi left the ice in overtime of tonight’s game against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center after appearing to get cut by a skate on his right wrist; he shed his equipment and immediately skated to the bench and towards the locker room:

Bertuzzi scored his 16th goal of the season earlier in the contest in the 2nd period. Let’s certainly hope that he’s going to be okay.

