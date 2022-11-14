Tyler Bertuzzi is set to make a return to Detroit Red Wings lineup soon

It was reported last week by Derek Lalonde that Tyler Bertuzzi would be back in 7-10 days for the Detroit Red Wings. Well, it looks like all signs are pointing to him making his return tomorrow night when the Red Wings continue their West Coast trip by taking on the Anaheim Ducks, according to Ted Kulfan of the Detroit News. It couldn’t happen at a better time as the Wings have dropped their last three games by a total score of 15-7.

The Impact of Tyler Bertuzzi’s return

Top Red Wings Scorer Set to Make Return

Bertuzzi has been out since he took a puck to the hand in the second game of the season when the Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils. The return of Bertuzzi will give the Red Wings their second-leading point-getter from 2021-2022. Bertuzzi scored 30 goals and had 32 assists for 62 points trailing only Captain Dylan Larkin who also plays on Bertuzzi’s line along with Lucas Raymond. This season in the game and a half that Bertuzzi has played in, he has only 1 point, an assist coming on a Ben Chiarot goal.

Red Wings get much-needed help

The Detroit Red Wings in the last few weeks have been getting blown out after suffering losses to New Jersey, Boston, Buffalo, and Rangers by four goals or more. Those losses have resulted in some shuffling of the lines, but Bertuzzi’s return will put the fist-line back intact. This will allow Lalonde to focus on mixing and matching the other remaining three lines, which can help create some normalcy in a season that has seen them start with the injury bug hitting the locker room.

West Coast Trip conclusion

This is the perfect time for Tyler Bertuzzi as the Red Wings will take on two teams, the Anaheim Ducks and San Jose Sharks, that rank at the bottom of the Western Conference. He should find the score sheet in one of his first two games back and help lead the Red Wings to a few much-needed victories. Bertuzzi seems ready to get back to action as well. According to Kevin Allen,

I’ve been able to work out, skate, stay in shape,” Bertuzzi said. “Now it’s just a matter of when I feel good enough to play and I can just jump in. It’s good. Kevin Allen, DetHockeyNow.com

Let’s hope he’s “good” and ready to fill the net in these final two games of the West Coast road trip.