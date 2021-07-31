Tyler Bertuzzi optimistic of team moves after signing contract extension

The Detroit Red Wings took care of another piece of important business today, locking up forward Tyler Bertuzzi with a two-year contract. He’ll be looking for a bounce back year after a season that saw him emerge as the team’s leading scorer shortly into the season, only to have the campaign felled by a back injury that would eventually require surgery.

Bertuzzi, who was coming off a one-year contract, believes the length of his new deal benefits both himself and the team.

“I think it works out for both sides,” he said. “Obviously, coming off a back injury it gives me time to get back and improve myself and to make sure that everything is good. Just be as healthy as I can.”

Of course, the Red Wings had already made a flurry of moves prior to Bertuzzi’s extension, including bringing aboard his former linemate with the Guelph Storm of the OHL in Pius Suter. Along with Robby Fabbri, another former Storm forward, fans could be treated to seeing them once again play on the same line.

“I played with him for 2 years in Guelph along with Fabs, I didn’t really keep in contact, but It will be cool to be playing with him again,” Bertuzzi said of Suter. “I think he’ll be a great player and we’re looking forward to bringing him here.”

“We’ve got some good players coming, a mix of older veterans that bring a lot to the team and be there fro the younger guys, and a few young guys who are already good in the League already. I talked to Larks and Fab yesterday and we’re all excited for this year.

The nephew of former NHL All-Star and Red Wings forward Todd Bertuzzi, the Red Wings selected Tyler 58th overall (Round 2) of the 2013 NHL Draft. During the 2019-20 NHL Season, Bertuzzi led all Red Wings scorers with 21 goals (27 assists) while putting up a career high 48 points.

– – Quotes via Freep.com Link – –