Tyler Bertuzzi represents Red Wings at All-Star Skills Competition

While it hasn’t been an ideal season for the Detroit Red Wings (worst in the NHL, in fact), one positive note is the further development and progress of forward Tyler Bertuzzi. The third year forward is Detroit’s lone representative at this season’s NHL All-Star game in St. Louis.

Check out how he fared during last night’s Skills Competition:

Tyler Bertuzzi gets fifth in the Accuracy Shooting Competition. #NHLAllStarSkills pic.twitter.com/thT08spreD — Tom Mitsos (@tom_mitsos) January 25, 2020

Tyler Bertuzzi goes 5-hole again, this time on Braden Holtby. #NHLAllStarSkills pic.twitter.com/O6aGwGGQRY — Tom Mitsos (@tom_mitsos) January 25, 2020

He even broke the plexiglass for good measure! Oops!