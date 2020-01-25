35.2 F
Saturday, January 25, 2020
Detroit Red Wings News

Tyler Bertuzzi represents Red Wings at All-Star Skills Competition

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

While it hasn’t been an ideal season for the Detroit Red Wings (worst in the NHL, in fact), one positive note is the further development and progress of forward Tyler Bertuzzi. The third year forward is Detroit’s lone representative at this season’s NHL All-Star game in St. Louis.

Check out how he fared during last night’s Skills Competition:

He even broke the plexiglass for good measure! Oops!

