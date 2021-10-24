Tyler Bertuzzi returns to lineup as Red Wings face their Original 6 rival Chicago Blackhawks

The Detroit Red Wings will be looking to get back into the win column and get the sour taste of yesterday’s blowout loss against the previous winless Montreal Canadiens out of their mouths.

Tonight, they’re in the Windy City against the Chicago Blackhawks, where Tyler Bertuzzi will rejoin his teammates after being unable to play in Canada yesterday owing to his COVID-19 vaccination stance. Alex Nedeljkovic will get the start in net, while Troy Stetcher remains in the lineup for Filip Hronek.

Tonight’s game begins at 7:00 PM EST with television coverage on Bally Sports Detroit, as well as radio coverage via 97.1 The Ticket.