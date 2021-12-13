Tyler Bertuzzi reveals whether he’ll be vaccinated after bout with COVID-19

The Detroit Red Wings will be welcoming gritty forward Tyler Bertuzzi back to the lineup tomorrow night against the New York Islanders after he previously missed five games while being on the COVID-19 protocol list.

Of course, Bertuzzi made headlines earlier this year when it was revealed that he was the only player not only on the Red Wings roster but the only active NHL player who had not received the COVID-19 vaccination.

And according to Bertuzzi himself, that’s still not changing. He indicated that he’ll still not be receiving the vaccination during his comments today following practice, saying that he has “natural immunity now”.

“There were a few days I was stuffy and didn’t really want to do any cardio,” he explained of his experience with the illness. “I pretty much walked every day with my dog to the park and I tried to stay as active as I possibly could.

“Obviously it sucks missing games, but it is what it is,” Bertuzzi said.

The Red Wings certainly missed Bertuzzi during his absence as well as the games he already wasn’t able to participate in north of the Canadian border, amassing a 2-6 record without him in the lineup.

The Red Wings will be taking on the Islanders tomorrow night at Little Caesars Arena starting at 7:30 PM EST.