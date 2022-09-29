Tyler Bertuzzi set to make preseason debut this weekend

Tyler Bertuzzi is set to make his preseason debut this weekend after what coach Derek Lalonde called a “Flare up” sidelined Bertuzzi for the first parts of training camp in Traverse City.

Bertuzzi skated alone earlier in the week and was well enough to participate in a full practice Thursday.

The Wings continue their exhibition season Friday by hosting the Washington Capitals, and play at the Chicago Blackhawks Saturday. Bertuzzi is not expected to play in the Friday night game against the Capitals.

“He went a full practice today, with contact, regular red/white jersey on,” Detroit coach Derek Lalonde said. “He had some good hard reps today. I want to see how he responded from practice today. Talked with our trainer Piet (VanZant), but I would expect to see him in one of the next two games. https://detroithockeynow.com/2022/09/29/tyler-bertuzzi-detroit-red-wings-injury-play-this-weekend/

Bertuzzi underwent back surgery in April 2021, and missed all but nine games. He reached 30 goals in 68 games last season; he missed nine games because due to his stance on the COVID vaccine. On Friday, Canada is dropping vaccination requirements, so that won’t be an issue any longer.

Along with the return of Tyler Bertuzzi, Joe Veleno and Jakub Vrana are showing progress.

“Probably will not see him tomorrow night but our hope is he’s available for at Chicago,” Veleno said. “Again, good reps today, hard reps. He was in a full jersey, not the orange non-contact jersey. A good step for him, also.” Detroit Hockey Now

Veleno (lower body) participated in Thursday’s practice session, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.

Jakub Vrana was sidelined the first two games due to illess, but appears ready to go.

“Vrana full skated today,” Lalonde said. “That was exciting for us. (Defenseman Robert) Hagg is still out. He won’t be available for us.” Detroit Hockey Now

Detroit trims roster to 57

The Detroit Red Wings have released the following forwards from their amateur tryouts, bringing the roster down to 57 players: – Ivan Ivan – Riley Piercey – Jake Uberti