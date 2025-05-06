Tyler Callihan injury

Reds’ Tyler Callihan Suffers Gruesome Injury While Attempting Catch

Cincinnati Reds rookie Tyler Callihan suffered a broken forearm in a painful diving catch attempt against the Braves. Here's what happened and how the team responded.

A terrifying moment at Truist Park silenced the crowd Monday night.

Tyler Callihan — a promising young rookie for the Cincinnati Reds — suffered a brutal injury while trying to make a highlight-reel play in left field. The 24-year-old broke his forearm on a diving catch attempt against the Braves, and the footage is not for the faint of heart.

It happened in the third inning when Matt Olson sent a deep drive toward left. Callihan sprinted after it, laid out, and even appeared to secure the ball for a split second — until his momentum carried him into the wall. The ball popped out, but by then the damage was done.

Trainers rushed out as Callihan clutched his arm in obvious pain. The game was paused as he was helped off the field.

Later that night, the Reds confirmed he suffered a fractured forearm.

It’s a tough blow for Callihan, who had just been called up and was chasing every opportunity with heart and hustle. His energy was contagious, and this setback is sure to sting — not just for him, but for a Reds team that’s rooting hard for his return.

Here’s to a full and fast recovery, Tyler.

