Detroit Tigers Sign Tyler Gentry Following Injury to Parker Meadows

The Detroit Tigers continue to adjust their roster following the injury to center fielder Parker Meadows.

On Saturday, the club signed outfielder Tyler Gentry to a minor-league contract, assigning him to Triple-A Toledo.

A Response to Meadows’ Absence

The move comes just one day after Detroit recalled Wenceel Pérez to help fill the immediate void left by Meadows, who is expected to miss extended time.

Adding Gentry gives the organization another outfield option at the upper levels of the system, providing insurance as the Tigers navigate the coming weeks.

Limited MLB Experience, Opportunity Ahead

Gentry, 27, has appeared in just three major league games, all coming with the Kansas City Royals during the 2024 season.

While his big league résumé is limited, the Tigers are looking at him as a depth piece who can step in if needed while continuing to build consistency at Triple-A.

Maintaining Flexibility

With the outfield picture suddenly thinner, Detroit’s front office is prioritizing flexibility.

The addition of Gentry ensures the Tigers have coverage beyond their active roster, a necessary step as they manage injuries early in the season.

For now, the move is about stability behind the scenes, giving the organization options as it works through an unexpected challenge.