Tyler Inge, son of former Detroit Tigers 3B Brandon Inge, commits to University of Michigan

Baseball is a family affair in the Inge family, and they’re keeping it local.

Detroit Country Day’s Tyler Inge, who is the son of former Detroit Tigers 3B Brandon Inge, has officially committed to the University of Michigan. Of course, his dad is currently serving as a volunteer assistant with the Wolverines.

“I am extremely proud to announce my commitment to the University of Michigan to continue my academic and athletic career!” Tyler wrote. “Thank you to my family, friends and coaches for the support in making this dream become a reality! No better baseball culture!”

“Fluid during batting practice, Inge clocked an exit velocity of 86 mph,” Prep Baseball Report wrote in its scouting report. “Began in a tall stance with a slow controlled load, then used a toe tap. Has quick bat speed, upward long swing plane and good extension on his finish. Found multiple barrels with loud contact. Pull side approach.”