Dan Campbell Says ‘Bubble’ Candidate Could Be Key Factor For Detroit Lions

Tyler Lacy may not be the first name Detroit Lions fans mention when discussing the defensive line. In fact, in our pre-Training Camp 53-man roster prediction article, we had Lacy as the last defensive lineman making the cut.

Dan Campbell believes he brings exactly the kind of reliability every good defense needs.

Lacy can set the edge, absorb physical work inside and move across the front without complaint. He also happens to approach the job the way Campbell wants every Lion to approach it.

“I’ll start with the most important thing: He’s a football guy,” Campbell said.

“He’s a professional. He prepares, practices hard and will do whatever you ask him to do.”

Tyler Lacy Gives Detroit a True Big End

The Lions want their base defense to be difficult to move at the line of scrimmage.

Lacy’s size and power make him a natural fit for the big end role, where he can control blockers, set the edge and help prevent running backs from bouncing outside.

“He’s big, strong, stout and physical,” Campbell said.

“For the big end position, especially in the base defense, he’s the perfect big end.

“That’s how you want the position to look and how you want it to be played.”

That role may not generate the loudest statistics, but it can make life easier for everyone around him.

A dependable edge setter keeps linebackers clean and forces runners back toward the middle of the defense. Detroit needs those unglamorous snaps just as much as it needs sacks.

Lacy’s Pass Rush Will Determine His Ceiling

Campbell already knows Lacy can handle the physical responsibilities of the base defense.

The next question is whether he can become more dangerous in passing situations.

“The next step for him is when we transition into nickel and slide him to the three-technique,” Campbell said.

“Can he gain an edge in some of the pass-rush work? That will be the next push.”

If Lacy can generate pressure from the interior, his role could expand quickly.

Detroit wants defensive linemen capable of winning individual matchups when offenses direct extra attention toward Aidan Hutchinson and Alim McNeill. Lacy does not need to become an elite pass rusher, but he must prove he can collapse the pocket and affect quarterbacks when the Lions move him inside.

“When it comes to taking on the run, setting the edge, being a smart football player, practicing hard and playing hard, he’s what you’re looking for,” Campbell said.

Lions Can Move Lacy Across the Defensive Line

Lacy’s versatility gives defensive line coach Casey Rogers several options.

“He has flexibility. If you ask him to play inside, he’ll do it,” Campbell said.

“Playing nose tackle is a dirty job, but he’ll do it, and he can hold up if you ask him to do that.”

Detroit may not view Lacy as a full-time nose tackle, but the ability to survive there matters during a long season.

Injuries and game-day roster limits can force defensive linemen into unfamiliar assignments. A player capable of lining up at big end, three-technique and nose tackle gives the coaching staff more freedom when building its weekly rotation.

“So much of this is about determining what a player does best and where he fits,” Campbell said.

“Once we get the roster where we want it, he may have to play some nose tackle or some three-technique.”

Lacy’s Mindset Fits Dan Campbell’s Standard

Campbell’s praise began with Lacy’s attitude for a reason.

“You can tell him to run over and take special-teams reps, and he doesn’t blink,” Campbell said.

That willingness matters during training camp.

Lacy is competing in a crowded defensive line room, and his ability to handle multiple jobs could separate him from players with more limited skill sets. Detroit values talent, but it also values players who prepare correctly and accept whatever role the team needs.

Lacy appears to check both boxes.

Bottom Line

Tyler Lacy may not enter training camp with a guaranteed role, but Dan Campbell clearly trusts what he brings.

He is physical enough to set the edge, versatile enough to move inside and professional enough to handle the dirty work without hesitation.

The next step is creating pressure as an interior rusher.

If Lacy adds that element, he could become far more than a dependable rotational defender. He could become one of the most useful pieces on Detroit’s defensive front.