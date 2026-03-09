Pro Bowl C Tyler Linderbaum Leaves Baltimore for Record-Setting Contract

One of the NFL’s top centers has a new home, and the contract is historic.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, former Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum has agreed to a three-year, $81 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, including $60 million guaranteed.

The deal makes Linderbaum the highest-paid interior offensive lineman in NFL history, highlighting just how valuable elite center play has become in today’s league.

One of the NFL’s Best Young Centers

Linderbaum entered the NFL as a first-round pick (No. 25 overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft after a dominant college career at Iowa Hawkeyes football.

Since arriving in Baltimore, he quickly developed into one of the league’s top centers, earning three Pro Bowl selections while starting all 66 games of his NFL career.

Known for his athleticism, leverage, and ability to reach defenders at the second level, Linderbaum became a cornerstone of Baltimore’s offensive line and one of the most respected centers in the game.

Another Center Comes Off the Market

From a Detroit perspective, Linderbaum’s massive deal highlights just how competitive the market has become for quality centers.

The Detroit Lions have been searching for stability at the position since the retirement of longtime Pro Bowler Frank Ragnow prior to the 2025 season.

Earlier this offseason, Detroit moved to address the position by signing former Carolina Panthers center Cade Mays to a three-year, $25 million contract. The Lions have also reportedly considered second-year offensive lineman Tate Ratledge as a potential center option moving forward.

With Linderbaum now off the market — and at a record-setting price — it further underscores how expensive elite interior offensive line play has become across the NFL.

Raiders Make Major Investment

For Las Vegas, the signing represents a major investment in the offensive line and a clear commitment to strengthening the interior protection in front of their quarterback.

At just 25 years old, Linderbaum is still entering his prime, making the deal one of the biggest long-term bets of this free agency cycle.