in Detroit Red Wings

Tyler Motte Reveals New Jersey Number with Red Wings After Lightning Departure

200 Views


Tyler Motte, a former forward for the Tampa Bay Lightning, has signed a one-year, $800,000 contract with the Detroit Red Wings. The team announced Motte will wear No. 14, replacing his previous number, 64, from his time in Tampa.

Motte, who previously donned No. 14 during stints with the Ottawa Senators and the New York Rangers, played 69 games last season, recording six goals and nine points while contributing significantly to the team with 97 hits.

The move comes as the Red Wings aim to enhance their roster and push for a playoff berth in the upcoming season. Motte is expected to be an integral part of the team’s bottom six forwards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Written by Jeff Bilbrey

Founder of Detroit Sports Nation - Jeff Bilbrey manages the day to day operations of Detroit Sports Nation as well as all content delivery systems, ad networks and social platforms. Email him at [email protected]

Spencer Torkelson says Detroit Tigers

Torkelson Returns to Tigers Amid Team Shakeup