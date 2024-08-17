Tyler Motte Reveals New Jersey Number with Red Wings After Lightning Departure





Tyler Motte, a former forward for the Tampa Bay Lightning, has signed a one-year, $800,000 contract with the Detroit Red Wings. The team announced Motte will wear No. 14, replacing his previous number, 64, from his time in Tampa.

Motte, who previously donned No. 14 during stints with the Ottawa Senators and the New York Rangers, played 69 games last season, recording six goals and nine points while contributing significantly to the team with 97 hits.

The move comes as the Red Wings aim to enhance their roster and push for a playoff berth in the upcoming season. Motte is expected to be an integral part of the team’s bottom six forwards.