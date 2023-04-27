Merch
Tyree Wilson comments on potentially playing for Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions

By W.G. Brady
Tyree Wilson, a defensive end from Texas Tech, missed the NFL combine and his pro day due to a foot injury he sustained in November 2022. However, he recently announced that he has fully recovered and expects to participate in spring workouts for whichever team drafts him. Despite concerns about his injury history, Wilson is still projected to be a top-10 pick in the upcoming NFL draft. The Detroit Lions, along with several other teams, are potential landing spots for the talented player. While Wilson did not make a top-30 visit to the Lions, he did have a successful interview with the team at the combine.

During a recent interview with the Detroit Free Press, Wilson talked about potentially playing for the Lions.

“It’s just been great encounterment throughout the process,” he said, “I feel like coach Campbell is taking that program to another level and getting Aidan Hutchinson to line up across from me, me and him feed off each other. Him being a top D-end off the board last year, that’d be great and ideal.”

Bottom Line: Wilson's potential impact on the Lions

Wilson's size and athleticism make him a highly sought-after prospect, and his potential partnership with Aidan Hutchinson could create a formidable defensive line for the Lions. Depending on what happens within the first five picks of the draft, there is a very real chance that the Lions select Wilson with the No. 6 overall pick.

