Miami Dolphins Make MASSIVE Decision Tyreek Hill

The Miami Dolphins have officially released eight-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill, instantly making one of the most explosive playmakers in NFL history available on the open market.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported the move Monday, confirming Miami avoided an $11 million guarantee due next month while removing $36 million in cash from the Dolphins’ 2026 books. The decision signals a major step in Miami’s ongoing roster reset.

Because Hill was released, not cut at the end of an expiring deal, he immediately becomes a free agent and is eligible to sign with any team right now. He does not need to wait until the March 13 start of free agency.

Hill, who turns 31 in March, is coming off an but remains one of the league’s most decorated receivers. Over his career, he’s totaled 819 receptions, 11,363 yards, and 83 touchdowns, earning eight Pro Bowl selections and five All-Pro honors.

While Hill’s next destination is unclear, his availability will immediately reshape the free-agent market and spark conversations across the league as contenders weigh the risk-reward of adding elite speed and experience to their offense.

One thing is certain: Tyreek Hill is officially on the market, and the NFL offseason just got a lot more interesting.