Tyreek Hill says he would like to play with Jared Goff [Video]

Tyreek Hill says he would like to play with Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff. During a recent video game session, Hill was asked about what he thinks Goff and he said he would like to play with him. Hill stated, “Jared Goff? I like Jared Goff. If I had the option to go play with Jared Goff.. I’d go play with him.”

Tyreek Hill will be a UFA in 2027 👀👀



🎮: @BeardedBlevins pic.twitter.com/O9YXL7pUpA — Honolulu Blues (@HonoluluBlues_) February 22, 2023

Tyreek Hill's current contract with Miami Dolphins

While this statement has stirred up some excitement among Lions fans, it is important to note that Hill is currently under contract with the Miami Dolphins. The chances of Hill being able to join the Lions, let alone with Goff, is slim to none.

- Advertisement -

Despite the unlikely possibility, it is still fun to imagine what it would be like to have a dynamic player like Hill paired up with Goff. Hill had an impressive 2022 season with the Dolphins, recording 119 receptions for 1,710 yards and 7 touchdowns. His speed and agility on the field make him a threat to any defense.

Big Picture: It is Fun to Dream!

In the big picture, it is important to remember that Hill's statement was made during a casual conversation while playing video games. While it is exciting to think about what could be, the reality is that Hill's current contract and Lions' roster situation make it unlikely that he will ever be able to play alongside Goff in Detroit.

Hill's statement about wanting to play with Goff is a fun thought, but not a realistic scenario for the Lions. Nonetheless, it's always fun to dream!