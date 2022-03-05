Tyreek Hill to sign massive extension with Kansas City Chiefs

According to reports, Tyreek Hill is expected to sign a massive extension with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Reports suggest that Hill is expected to sign a 4-year, $85 million contract extension during the offseason.

From Pro Football Network:

The Kansas City Chiefs want to reward wide receiver Tyreek Hill with a raise. The Chiefs are in contract discussions with Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, according to league sources.

Playing under a three-year, $54 million contract, the six-time Pro Bowl selection could command a four-year extension worth roughly $85 million with over half of it guaranteed, according to league sources.

Hill has been named to six consecutive Pro Bowls and had 1,479 receiving yards in 2018. He is under contract for next season. Hill has a $20.685 million salary-cap figure in 2022, so one goal would be to give the team some salary-cap relief.