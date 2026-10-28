Tyrese Haliburton Injury Clears Another Lane for the Pistons

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton missed all of the 2025-26 NBA season while recovering from the torn Achilles he suffered in the 2025 NBA Finals, a layoff ESPN put at 16 months. He made it through the first four games of this season before landing back on the injury report. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Wednesday that Haliburton has a strained left hamstring and will miss time, and that Pacers team doctors and Haliburton are still working toward a recovery timeline. No timetable has been set.

DSN TV Pistons · newest first All Pistons video →

Haliburton this season has averaged 21.8 points per game, 4.5 rebounds per game, 9.5 assists per game, 0.8 blocks per game, and 1.3 steals per game. He is one of Indiana’s best players. This will no doubt hurt the Pacers in the long run.

Oct 26, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) shoots the ball against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

How the Tyrese Haliburton injury affects the Eastern Conference

The Pacers are 2-2 and sit eighth in the Eastern Conference. With Haliburton back, Indiana was expecting to be in contention this season. Another injury to him could derail that, depending on how long he is out of the lineup.

Indiana now has to prove it can stay in the playoff race without him, and the last run of evidence is not encouraging. The Pacers won 19 games while Haliburton sat out the 2025-26 season, the fewest in franchise history, according to ESPN. Even without him, they should still be better than the Chicago Bulls and the Milwaukee Bucks, who are each 1-3.

The Pistons’ Central Division Path Just Got Clearer

The Detroit Pistons are 3-1 and sit first in the Eastern Conference, and the Cleveland Cavaliers are sixth at 2-1. Both teams were expected to finish ahead of Indiana this season anyway. With the Pacers down their best player again, Cleveland sits closest to Detroit in the Central standings, a half-game back.