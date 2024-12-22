Tyrique Stevenson on Jameson Williams: ‘I don’t know him, I don’t want to get to know him’

Following the Detroit Lions' 34-17 victory over the Chicago Bears, Tyrique Stevenson addressed the growing attention surrounding his on-field interactions with Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams. Despite the competitive nature of the game, Stevenson was clear that there was no animosity between the two players.

No Bad Blood Between Tyrique Stevenson and Jameson Williams?

“There’s no bad blood, no nothing. It’s a game of football,” Stevenson said as quoted by MLive after Sunday’s game. “Attitudes and testosterone take a part of it. But other than that, nothing. I don’t know him. I don’t want to get to know him. That’s it. We just — he plays for the Lions. I play for the Bears. That’s it.”

This statement follows a notable incident on Thanksgiving Day where Stevenson tripped Williams on the sideline, and then another incident on Sunday when Williams spun the ball in front of the Bears' sideline after a catch, leading to a taunting penalty. The play seemed to fuel speculation about a rivalry between the two players, but Stevenson’s comments make it clear that the two are simply part of a heated competition between division rivals.

Intensity of NFC North Rivalry

Stevenson’s words serve as a reminder that, while emotions often run high during divisional matchups, the focus for both players is solely on the game. As Stevenson explained, football is about competition, but there’s no personal issue involved.

It seems the perceived feud between Williams and Stevenson isn’t something that will spill over off the field. It’s just another example of the intensity of NFC North football, where players give their all for their respective teams while keeping the competitive nature of the game at the forefront.