Detroit Lions Lose Defensive Tackle to Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to reunite with pass rusher Tyrus Wheat, according to a report from CBS Sports.

Wheat, who spent the 2025 season with the Detroit Lions, is reportedly set to return to Dallas after appearing in 15 games for Detroit last season. The move would mark a homecoming of sorts, as Wheat previously played two seasons with the Cowboys before joining the Lions.

Wheat’s time in Detroit

During the 2025 season, Wheat primarily served as a depth piece along Detroit’s defensive front and special teams unit. He finished the year with:

15 games played

1.5 sacks

15 total tackles

1 forced fumble

The 26-year-old edge defender provided rotational depth behind Detroit’s primary pass rushers and contributed in limited defensive snaps throughout the season.

Return to Dallas

Before his stint in Detroit, Wheat spent 2023 and 2024 with the Cowboys, where he appeared in 20 games as a developmental edge rusher and special teams contributor.

Now, Dallas appears ready to bring him back into the fold as they continue building out their defensive depth heading into the upcoming season.

While Wheat was not a major statistical contributor during his time in Detroit, his versatility and familiarity with the Cowboys’ system could make him a useful rotational piece in Dallas once again.