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Ben Johnson Names Bears Starting QB vs. Packers

DSN team graphic: Ben Johnson — Names Starting QB
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The Chicago Bears will once again be without their starting quarterback when they face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

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Bears head coach Ben Johnson announced during an appearance on ESPN 1000 that Tyson Bagent will start against Green Bay, with Caleb Williams remaining sidelined because of a hamstring injury. Bagent will get another opportunity to run Johnson’s offense in an important NFC North matchup.

Tyson Bagent Bears starting quarterback

Caleb Williams Remains Out

Williams’ continued absence is significant for a Bears team trying to keep pace in the division. It also means Bagent will be thrown into one of Chicago’s biggest games of the season against a Packers team dealing with major injury problems of its own.

Packers Lose Edgerrin Cooper for the Season

The Packers will be without star linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, who has been ruled out with an Achilles injury and is expected to miss the remainder of the season. That takes one of Green Bay’s top defensive players off the field as Bagent prepares to make the start.

For Johnson, there is no longer any mystery surrounding his quarterback situation this week. Bagent is QB1 against the Packers, while Williams will continue working his way back from the hamstring injury.

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Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
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