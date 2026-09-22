Chicago Bears’ Quarterback Situation Takes Another Hit

The Chicago Bears’ quarterback depth is suddenly under added pressure.

DSN TV Detroit · newest first All Detroit video →

Backup quarterback Tyson Bagent has entered the NFL’s concussion protocol, according to Ian Rapoport, creating another concern as starter Caleb Williams works through a hamstring injury.

“We don’t know if Tyson Bagent is going to play. Sources say Tyson Bagent is in the NFL’s concussion protocol.”



Breaking News from @RapSheet on the QB2 for the Bears 🚨 pic.twitter.com/3veStDKaPI — Big Day (@BigDayESPN) September 22, 2026

Bagent relieved Williams late in Chicago’s Week 2 loss to the Minnesota Vikings after Williams exited with a non-contact hamstring injury. Bears head coach Ben Johnson has already said Williams is considered week-to-week and could miss time.

Chicago’s depth chart currently lists Williams as the starter, Bagent as the No. 2 quarterback and veteran Case Keenum as the No. 3 option, according to ESPN.

Case Keenum could become more important

Bagent’s availability for Chicago’s Week 3 game will depend on his progress through the NFL’s concussion protocol. There is no public timetable, and the Bears have not announced whether he will be cleared to practice or play.

That puts Keenum in the spotlight. The veteran has extensive NFL experience and becomes particularly important if Williams remains sidelined and Bagent cannot clear protocol in time.

The Bears could also make a roster move to add another quarterback, but no such move has been announced.

Chicago’s quarterback situation has changed quickly in less than 48 hours. Williams’ hamstring injury was initially the team’s clear concern. Now the health of Bagent, his expected backup, must be monitored as well.