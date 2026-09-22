fb
Newsletter
Social-Stamp-Detroit-Sports-Nation
TodayTigersvs WSH · 6:40 PMStarts in 0h 29m · MLB.TV, Tigers.TV, Nationals.TVNext gameMichigan WolverinesSat, Sep 26 vs IOWA · 3:30 PM3-0Next gameMichigan State SpartansSat, Sep 26 vs NEB · 5:00 PM2-1Next gameLionsSun, Sep 27 vs NYJ · 1:00 PM1-1 · NFC North2025-26 seasonPistons0-0Latest completed season2025-26 seasonRed Wings41-31Latest completed season
TodayTigersvs WSH · 6:40 PMStarts in 0h 29m · MLB.TV, Tigers.TV, Nationals.TV

Chicago Bears’ Quarterback Situation Takes Another Hit

Tyson Bagent concussion protocol
Add DSN as Preferred Source on Google News Follow DSN on NewsBreak

The Chicago Bears’ quarterback depth is suddenly under added pressure.

DSN TVDetroit · newest firstAll Detroit video →
Detroit Sports Nation TVAds play inside the video

Backup quarterback Tyson Bagent has entered the NFL’s concussion protocol, according to Ian Rapoport, creating another concern as starter Caleb Williams works through a hamstring injury.

Bagent relieved Williams late in Chicago’s Week 2 loss to the Minnesota Vikings after Williams exited with a non-contact hamstring injury. Bears head coach Ben Johnson has already said Williams is considered week-to-week and could miss time.

Chicago’s depth chart currently lists Williams as the starter, Bagent as the No. 2 quarterback and veteran Case Keenum as the No. 3 option, according to ESPN.

Jay Cutler Chicago Bears trade Dick Butkus fires shot at Detroit Lions Justin Fields expected to play Justin Fields says Bears should have beaten Detroit Lions Cole Kmet throws shade at Aidan Hutchinson Justin Fields throws shade at Detroit Lions Jalen Reeves-Maybin Bears signing, Chicago Bears Trade D.J. Moore Tyson Bagent concussion protocol

Case Keenum could become more important

Bagent’s availability for Chicago’s Week 3 game will depend on his progress through the NFL’s concussion protocol. There is no public timetable, and the Bears have not announced whether he will be cleared to practice or play.

That puts Keenum in the spotlight. The veteran has extensive NFL experience and becomes particularly important if Williams remains sidelined and Bagent cannot clear protocol in time.

The Bears could also make a roster move to add another quarterback, but no such move has been announced.

Chicago’s quarterback situation has changed quickly in less than 48 hours. Williams’ hamstring injury was initially the team’s clear concern. Now the health of Bagent, his expected backup, must be monitored as well.

Picture of Richard Knight

Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
All Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most read

Recent Comments

Get the DSN Daily

Get the biggest stories across Detroit sports. Choose your teams so we can tailor your experience as personalization rolls out.

Choose your team interests (optional)

Team interests
or

Team interests personalize your preferences and do not subscribe you to separate team newsletters. You can change interests or unsubscribe from DSN Daily at any time. Privacy policy