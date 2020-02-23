Tyson Fury appears to lick blood off opponent Deontay Wilder

Last night, Tyson Fury once again became the WBC heavyweight champion in a seven-round TKO victory over Deontay Wilder. But it was what happened in the sixth round that had everyone talking.

Wilder had been bleeding from the mouth and ear, and while they were against the ropes…..

Is Tyson Fury trying to lick the blood off the neck of Deontay Wilder 😂😂😂😂 #WilderFury2 pic.twitter.com/qgIrfPuhfK — MMA India (@MMAIndiaShow) February 23, 2020

Afterwards, the British fighter said he felt as though he was in the “prime of his life”, and that he wasn’t thinking ahead to his next bout just quite yet.

“We’ve got to take one fight at a time,” he exclaimed. “Deontay Wilder has a rematch clause. He might trigger it. We’ll see. I’m going to have a slice of pizza and a glass of water.”

– – Quotes via The Guardian Link– –