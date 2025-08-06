U of M News: Kicker Dominic Zvada Recognized as One of Nation’s Best

Michigan’s Dominic Zvada Named Preseason All-American by Sporting News

Sporting News released its Preseason All-American Teams on Wednesday, and Michigan kicker Dominic Zvada has earned a spot among the top specialists in the country.

Zvada, wearing No. 96 for the Wolverines, made the list after a standout debut season in Ann Arbor. He transferred to Michigan from Arkansas State ahead of the 2024 season and wasted no time proving himself.

Reliable Leg Anchors Michigan’s Special Teams

In 2024, Zvada connected on 21 of 22 field goal attempts, finishing with a 95.5% success rate, one of the best marks in the nation. He also tallied 89 total kicking points, providing a steady and consistent presence for the Wolverines in tight games.

Before joining Michigan, Zvada spent two seasons at Arkansas State, where he also impressed. He hit 34 of 40 field goal attempts and totaled 173 points during his time with the Red Wolves.

Building a Case as One of the Nation’s Best

Zvada’s recognition from Sporting News adds to a growing list of national attention. With another strong season, he’ll be in the conversation for postseason awards like the Lou Groza, which honors the top kicker in college football.

For a Michigan team looking to stay in the national spotlight, having a reliable kicker like Zvada could be the edge they need in crunch time.