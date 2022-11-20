U of M’s Blake Corum hands out Turkeys and Hope

On Sunday, U of M running back Blake Corum was busy handing out Thanksgiving Turkeys to the needy and dishing out hope to the Michigan Wolverines football team fans.

Why it matters

Corum used his NIL money (Name, Image, and Likeness) to buy 200 turkeys and 200 gallons of milk and personally delivered them in Ypsilanti for the second straight year.

“I wanted to do this event because Thanksgiving is a time to give back and to give thanks,” Corum said. “I’m a firm believer of God and He loves a cheerful giver. Things weren’t always easy growing up but God never stopped blessing me which is why I want to bless others.” “This is a community I’ve become a part of thanks to the University of Michigan and I’d like to inspire and help people in other ways than playing football. This community is full of great people and if I can help in any way I will do so,” Corum added. Blake Corum uses NIL money to give back to Michigan community ahead of Thanksgiving (on3.com)

While he was busy being benevolent, he was asked about his injury and had some hopeful words for Wolverine Fans.

It’s good. I’ll be fine. I’ll be back Blake Corum



Corum’s dad, James, and teammate, linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green joined the sophomore on Sunday for the give-away project. They also passed out sides like mac and cheese, green beans, and mashed potatoes.

UM’s Blake Corum using his NIL money to donate turkeys for Thanksgiving in Ypsilanti a second straight year



The Big Picture for Blake Corum

Corum suffered an apparent knee injury late in the first half against Illinois on Saturday in Ann Arbor.

Michigan (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) coach Jim Harbaugh did not say definitively one way or the other if he is in line to play next week against Ohio State.

“Nothing right now,” Harbaugh said about any updates. “Got cleared to go back in, we’ll see where it is tomorrow, how it feels tomorrow. Structurally good, which is great news.” Michigan’s Blake Corum misses most of second half against Illinois with injury (msn.com)



Going Deeper: Blake Corum Injury News