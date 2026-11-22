Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood has taken plenty of criticism this season, but following Saturday’s stunning 18-16 triple-overtime victory over No. 4 UCLA, he received some major praise from an unexpected source.

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UCLA head coach Bob Chesney didn’t hesitate when asked about Michigan’s performance following the Bruins’ first loss of the season. In fact, Chesney had some particularly encouraging words about the Wolverines’ sophomore quarterback.

“I thought Bryce [Underwood] had an unbelievable day today,” Chesney said during his postgame press conference. “I thought he threw some balls in some tight windows, including that last play.”

That’s a pretty strong endorsement from a coach whose defense had been among the nation’s toughest to score against.

Nov 21, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA head coach Bob Chesney talks with Line Judge Sergio DeHoyos during the first quarter against Michigan at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Bryce Underwood Earns Respect After Difficult Stretch

Underwood’s performance wasn’t exactly eye-popping statistically, as he completed 11 of 24 passes for 127 yards and one touchdown. However, he delivered when Michigan needed him most, connecting with tight end Jalen Hoffman on the game-winning two-point conversion in the third overtime.

The performance was especially meaningful considering Underwood’s recent struggles and the quarterback controversy surrounding Michigan’s offense. After losing his starting job earlier this season, Underwood returned to the starting lineup against the previously undefeated Bruins and helped deliver Michigan’s biggest victory of the year.

Michigan Ends UCLA’s Unbeaten Run

According to the official UCLA game recap, the Bruins entered Saturday with a perfect 10-0 record. Underwood’s decisive completion ended that unbeaten run and improved Michigan to 6-5, making the Wolverines bowl eligible.

Chesney also credited Michigan’s physical defense and the toughness of the Wolverines’ overall performance. Still, his praise for Underwood stood out because UCLA had held Michigan to just 247 total yards and fewer than 50 percent completions.

With Michigan preparing for its rivalry showdown against Ohio State, Underwood still has plenty to prove. But after everything he has experienced this season, hearing that kind of praise from the opposing head coach has to feel pretty good.

And for Michigan fans hoping Underwood can become the quarterback they envisioned, Saturday was a much-needed step in the right direction.