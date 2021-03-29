UCLA’s Mick Cronin praises Juwan Howard as ‘elite’

Sharing is caring!

For the fourth time since 2013, the Michigan Wolverines are heading to the Elite Eight. They put on an absolute clinic against the Florida State Seminoles, dominating in the paint and forcing multiple turnovers en route to a 76-58 victory.

They’ll be matched up against the UCLA Bruins, who advanced thanks to a thrilling overtime victory over No. 2 Alabama on Sunday night.

For the Bruins, who are appearing in their first Elite Eight since 2008, they know the road of advancement won’t be easy. Head coach Mick Cronin had nothing but good things to say about their next opponent, and had special words to describe Big Ten coach of the year Juwan Howard.

“Michigan’s going to be a great challenge,” Cronin said. “Juwan Howard does a great job. They’re extremely efficient. They carve you up. It’s going to be a different type of game. Alabama was unbelievably fast in transition. Michigan is Big Ten basketball, physical, but their execution is extremely impressive.

“Their unselfishness and their execution, their assist-to-turnover ratio in their last five to 10 games is unbelievable. And they’ve got seniors. They’ve got great senior guards. We’ve got our work cut out for us.”

Trending around the Web

Bruins senior Jules Bernard echoed his coach’s sentiments, saying the Wolverines have both talent and size.

“We know they’re a great team,” Bernard said. “They have physical players. They really execute. They have size in the post, they have good guard play. It’s going to be a good game.”

The Wolverines and Bruins will tip-off just before 10:00 EST on Tuesday night from Indianapolis.

– – Quotes via Orion Sang of The Detroit Free Press Link – –